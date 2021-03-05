Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Sells $755,098.00 in Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ABT stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $207.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 89,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,665 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,075,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

