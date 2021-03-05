Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after purchasing an additional 989,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,436,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,445. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,433. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

