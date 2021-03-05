AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,737 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

ABBV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.17. 108,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

