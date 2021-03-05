AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,993,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,584 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of AbbVie worth $320,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in AbbVie by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.59. 207,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,505,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.