AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Boosted by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,948 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,124.7% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 42,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,261,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,737 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,505,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

