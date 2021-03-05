Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). William Blair also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

