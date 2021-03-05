Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 1,914,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,532,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 54,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

