Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $130,690,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 199,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock traded up $5.12 on Friday, reaching $300.75. 23,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,523. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.10.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

