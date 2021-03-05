Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 602,400 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the January 28th total of 827,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,963,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

ABST opened at $14.13 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $695.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

