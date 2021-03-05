Abyss Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

