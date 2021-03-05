ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) rose 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.98. Approximately 1,718,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 941,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

