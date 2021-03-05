Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $20.00

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 1,063,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,712. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

