Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 12.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 27,297,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 54,526,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.
