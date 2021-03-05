Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 12.5%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 27,297,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 54,526,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

