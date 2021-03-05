Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Accenture posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $247.95. 123,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,360. The stock has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

