Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Boosted by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

