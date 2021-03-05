AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Update

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 10,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of ACRX opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.16. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 185,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 186,993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 111,399 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 203,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

