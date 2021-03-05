Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

