Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

