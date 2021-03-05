Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 29.71%.

ACOR traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $5.64. 5,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,659. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Cowen raised their price objective on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

