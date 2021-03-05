Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.10. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 6,465 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.07. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. Research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 166.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89,285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,145.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 672,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127,818 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

