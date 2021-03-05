Actinium Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,294.78 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $348,294.78 and $16,980.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Actinium has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 605% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,056,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.