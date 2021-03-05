Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $113,697.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,069.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.14 or 0.03118329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00367697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.30 or 0.01021618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.10 or 0.00428170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00369090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.00248849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00022431 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

