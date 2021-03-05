AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AdaptHealth updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.84. 27,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,176. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.94.

In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

