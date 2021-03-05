Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Acquired by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $58,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $28,773.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $28,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,000,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $55,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

