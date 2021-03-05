Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%.

In related news, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $2,806,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,812 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $156,150.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,995.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 277,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 32,266 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 70,091 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

