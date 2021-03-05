ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Update

ADBRI Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.0 days.

Shares of ADBCF opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. ADBRI has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADBRI from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

ADBRI Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

