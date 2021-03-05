Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $8.38. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 711,185 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $969.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.