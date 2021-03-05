AdEx Network (ADX) One Day Volume Hits $5.50 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $89.76 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001598 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00057162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.14 or 0.00750409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00031617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042501 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 121,641,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,499,287 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

