AdEx Reaches Market Cap of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00751261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00025719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043046 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

