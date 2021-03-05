adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $279.03

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €279.03 ($328.27) and traded as high as €289.60 ($340.71). adidas AG (ADS.F) shares last traded at €279.20 ($328.47), with a volume of 617,587 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €268.72 ($316.14).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €283.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €279.03.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

