Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading 7.3% Higher

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.92 and last traded at $37.89. 971,159 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 922,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after buying an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Adient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adient by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

