Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $113,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

In other news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $446.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.87. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

