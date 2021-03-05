ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

ADT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ADT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

ADT opened at $6.87 on Friday. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ADT by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,682 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,427,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in ADT by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,863 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

