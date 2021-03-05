ADT (NYSE:ADT) Trading 5.4% Higher

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.24. 6,350,647 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 4,634,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ADT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in ADT by 37.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,241 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

