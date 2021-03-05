adToken (ADT) Price Hits $0.0009

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 217.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar. One adToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market cap of $709,271.25 and approximately $29,580.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00057205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.69 or 0.00754336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00042640 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

adToken Token Trading

