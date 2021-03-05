Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.44.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

