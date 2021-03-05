Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) versus Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Review

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sequans Communications and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -106.29% N/A -43.54% Advanced Micro Devices 10.17% 33.04% 16.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sequans Communications and Advanced Micro Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 Advanced Micro Devices 2 8 22 0 2.63

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.88%. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus target price of $87.47, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 4.67 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -4.39 Advanced Micro Devices $6.73 billion 13.99 $341.00 million $0.48 161.98

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.6% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A. develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans Communications S.A. offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, independent distributors, online retailers, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

