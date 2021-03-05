AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 5.5%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.56. 327,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 205,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $800.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after buying an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.