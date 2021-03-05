AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Up 5.5%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.73 and last traded at $28.56. 327,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 205,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The company has a market cap of $800.65 million, a PE ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after buying an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth about $3,367,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

