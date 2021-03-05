Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAV shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06. The company has a market cap of C$481.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$0.98 and a 12-month high of C$2.84.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

