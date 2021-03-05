AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Starboard Value LP raised its position in AECOM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,731,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,730 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AECOM by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,309 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 89.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 463,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 218,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of AECOM by 52.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 353,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 121,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

