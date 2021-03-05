Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEGXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

AEGXF stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.