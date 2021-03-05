Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $164.38

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.38 and traded as high as $168.85. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $168.85, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.