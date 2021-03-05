Aeon (AEON) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $6.22 million and $4,792.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeon has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.74 or 0.00426214 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

