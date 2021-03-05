Aequim Alternative Investments LP Boosts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13,944.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for approximately 2.2% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 16.59% of MongoDB worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total transaction of $6,713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,463 in the last ninety days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

MDB traded down $25.30 on Friday, reaching $302.99. The stock had a trading volume of 29,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,133. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.91. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

