Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $1.56 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1,699.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.1% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 3.93% of EQT worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after buying an additional 2,272,471 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,531,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,883,000 after buying an additional 1,048,656 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,336,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:EQT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 143,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,792. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.