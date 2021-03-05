Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for about 1.2% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 6.10% of Cinemark worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 65.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 361.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 704,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 318,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cinemark by 92.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 680,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 326,523 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 203,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.98.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

