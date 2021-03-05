Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $3.07 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Colfax comprises about 2.3% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Colfax by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,666,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Colfax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFXA traded up $9.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average is $150.74. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

