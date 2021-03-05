Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases 13,568,400 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 947.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 13,568,400 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 3.76% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $30,833,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

NYSE CLF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 738,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.79 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $18.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

