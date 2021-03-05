Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Down 31.6% in February

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 28th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

