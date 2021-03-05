Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 641.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 39,891 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

AMG opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $148.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

